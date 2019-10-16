Dundalk FC hitman Patrick Hoban extends contract with club

Dundalk FC have, this morning, announced that top striker Patrick Hoban has extended his contract with the Carrick Road club until the end of the 2021 season.

Speaking to dundalkfc.com this afternoon, Hoban said: ”I am absolutely delighted to get it done. It has been a while but I am thrilled to get it over the line. I have had a very good four years at the club, I am closing in on 100 goals for the club and I hope to do that sooner rather than later. Hopefully the next two years will be the same as the last few and we can win all the trophies we can.”