Accused of attempted car hijacking in mid Louth

The DPP has directed that a 42 year old man accused of a series of offences - including burglary and an attempted car hijacking in mid Louth, be sent forward to Dundalk Circuit Court, the local district court was told last week.

Conor Carville with an address at Darver Castle, Readypenny also appeared before Dundalk district court yesterday charged with public order offences

The 42 year old was before the court charged with the attempted hijacking of a car, the unauthorised taking of a vehicle and a burglary, at Darver on February 17th last and with assaulting a Garda Sergeant causing him harm at Dundalk Garda Station on the same date. He is also accused of trespassing at two separate properties in Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, attempting to get into a vehicle at one of the addresses and causing criminal damage to a garda window at a third property in the area all on August 13th last

The defendant is also being prosecuted for being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at the Imperial Hotel, Dundalk on June 21st last.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the Darver charges to November 20th for service of a Book of Evidence after she was told the DPP has directed prosecution on indictment. The Judge remanded the defendant on continuing bail and put back the rest of the charges to the 15th of January.