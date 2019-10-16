A 33 year old man accused of seriously assaulting two people in Dundalk has been returned for trial at the current sittings of the Circuit Court.

Sean Carroll with an address at Distillery Lane, Dundalk is charged with two counts of assault causing harm, production of knife and burglary at Chapel Street on April 22nd last year.

After the local district court was told last Wednesday that a Book of Evidence had been served on the accused, Judge Eirinn McKiernan sent him forward to Dundalk Circuit Court on Tuesday.