Call for Louth locals to attend anti-Brexit protest tonight

This evening at 7:30pm, (Wednesday, October 16), in advance of the EU Council Summit meeting being held in Brussels tomorrow, Border Communities Against Brexit is holding a major protest against a hard border.

The group is asking people to gather at the below border locations with their own "location sign, candles, torches". The group has also asked attendees to use the following hashtags #NoBorisBorder #BCAB4EU when posting about the event on social media.

Speaking about their reasons for the protest, a BCAB spokesperson said:

"As the date for the critical European Council summit meeting on October 17 gets closer, it is clear that the chances of a withdrawal deal are slipping further away.

“Over recent weeks, Border Communities Against Brexit has significantly stepped up its campaign against a no-deal Brexit and any return to a hard border on the island of Ireland.

"We are seeking to engage the public in a major demonstration of opposition to Brexit and to any return of a hard border in Ireland. We are asking people to come out to their local border road at 8:00pm to show their anger at a No Deal Brexit, and to light a beacon or torch to show our implacable opposition to being dragged out of the EU.

"Representatives of BCAB will be in Brussels for the EU Council meeting, to lobby and explain our determination to resist the imposition of any border infrastructure.

“Already, a number of local councils have agreed to light up their public buildings in yellow in solidarity with the aims of Border Communities Against Brexit.

“Details of various border crossings at which BCAB will be organising major mobilisations will be made available in the coming days.”

