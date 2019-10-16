Dundalk teen Justin hits the right notes at classical music awards

Justin O’Hagan (17), a sixth year student at Colaiste Ris, Dundalk was one of only six young musicians and the only one from Louth to reach the finals of the 2019 Top Security Frank Maher Classical Music Awards.

Celebrated musician and songwriter Phil Coulter acted as master of ceremonies for the evening as Justin and the other finalists competed in front of a live audience at the Royal College of Physicians in Dublin to win the top prize of €5,000, which was won by cellist Michael Murphy (18) from Presentation Brothers College in Cork.

Justin was presented with a €300 bursary by Emmet O’Rafferty, chairman of the Top Security Group.