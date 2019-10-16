Deaths in Louth - Wednesday October 16 2019

The death has occurred of Michelle Keegan (née O'Brien) of Hillview, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Millbrook Grove, Dublin 13 and Massachusetts, America

On October 14, 2019, unexpectedly at her home. Michelle, beloved wife of the late Paul. Sadly missed by her loving children Andrew, Grace and Amelia, Paul’s children Liam, Niall and Niamh, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm until 8pm on Friday evening.

Removal on Saturday morning at 11am driving to St. Peter’s Church, West Street for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Private cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Gary Kelly Centre, Drogheda.

House private on Saturday morning.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brigid (Bridie) Byrne (née Devlin) of River View, Mell and formerly Marian Park, Drogheda, Co Louth



On October 15, 2019, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Brigid (Bridie); predeceased by her husband John and sons Anthony, Patrick and Martin.

Beloved mam of Meg, David, Ronald, Modwenna and Gabrielle. Sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brothers Patsy and Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 1pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11am, walking to St Peter’s Church, West Street, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Drogheda Alzheimers Day Care.

May she rest in peace