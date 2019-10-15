Louth kickboxer Meadhbh returns from Bristol Open with incredible medal haul

Meadhbh Duffy from Mullacrew, Co. Louth had a very successful weekend competing at the Bristol Open Kickboxing tournament, winning two Gold, one Silver and one Bronze Medal at this prestigious event which attracts almost 2000 fighters from all over Europe.

This is a big stepping stone in Meadhbh's journey to qualify for the 2020 W.A.K.O. World championships via the KBI all Ireland Championships in the spring of 2020.

Meadhbh trains three nights every week at Carrickmacross Kickboxing Club and its great to see all her hard work paying off.