Two North Louth homes and Dundalk business targeted by burglars

Ravensdale robbery

A Ravensdale house owner returned home on Friday, October 11 to find that their home had been ransacked. The homeowner told Gardaí that entry had been gained through the back door and that a small amount of cash had been taken.



Business targeted by burglars

A business on the Ecco Road in Dundalk was targeted by burglars on Wednesday, October 9. Gardaí say entry was gained through the front door and that a CCTV image showed four males with scarves around their faces around 2am. A small amount of cash was stolen.



Hackballscross Burglary

On Wednesday, October 9, a house in Hackballscross was targeted by burglars. Gardaí say entry was gained through a window and that the home was ransacked. Cash and jewellery were taken during the burglary.