Case linked to ongoing barking dogs problem, Dundalk court hears

A Defence solicitor has told Dundalk district court that his client’s case is linked to an ongoing problem of barking dogs.

Hendrik Bartels of Claremont Manor, Blackrock was before the court accused of trespassing and causing ‘indents’ to a front door at a neighbour’s property on May 18th last. His solicitor told the court his client was most anxious to maintain his clean record and unfortunately his “patience let him down”.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case to December 18th for Compensation to be paid.