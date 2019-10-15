Woman accused of sexual exploitation of child has case adjourned

A 45 year old woman accused of 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a child in County Louth, has had her case adjourned at Dundalk Circuit Court.

The charges relate to a then 15 year old boy – two on a date in May 2015 and 15 others on three dates the following month.

Last Tuesday Judge Martina Baxter put back the case to the next sitting of the court on the 14th of January when a date for the trial will be fixed.

The defendant - who can't be named for legal reasons, was remanded on continuing bail.