Bridge Street is "literally falling apart" say Dundalk traders group

Local residents and traders from Saint Nicholas Quarter, Dundalk, are calling for the area to be made a designated area of urban renewal by Louth County Council.

The traders group alerted the Council and Elected Representatives to what they term “the continuing decline of our neighbourhood” earlier this week.

The group of local business people say they “broadly welcome” the current street improvements along a section of Bridge St, but said the current works being carried out on Clanbrassil Street and the Church Street areas will make the rest of the quarter look “even more desolate”.

When funding was applied for in 2016, the application sought to carry out improvement works for the entire high street from Market Square to the Newry Road Bridge. However, over half of Bridge St was cut from the final project due to budget limitations.

The traders explained: “Our frustration is not with archaeologists or construction workers. If our street was being improved, we would gladly tolerate short term inconvenience. It’s our long term prospects that we’re worried out. It’s a gaping negligence by Louth County Council to ignore a key gateway for our town.

“It’s two full years since we found out they were leaving out most of Bridge St. Since then, we’ve heard a lot of talk, which came to nothing. Now, shop fronts are literally falling apart and there’s no hope of finding occupants for those units with the street looking the way it is today.

“With every week, it’s falling into deeper dilapidation and disarray. It’s time the council got on with what they promised and finish the job.”