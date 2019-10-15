Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The death has occurred of Brendan Mackin of 2 Culfore, Mountpleasant, Dundalk / Cullyhanna, Armagh

Formerly Dorsey, Cullyhanna. Peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of Briege (nee Keenan) and dear father of Debbie, Benny and Michelle. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, grandchildren Kenzie and AJ, daughter-in-law Samantha, Michelle's partner Anthony, brothers Alex, Seán, Patsy and Malachy, sisters Maura, Teresa, Eileen and Nuala, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode A91 XA99) from 2pm to 9pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 12.20pm to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Thursday, please

The death has occurred of Philip Daly, Mullaharlin Park, Dundalk and formerly of South Africa, Australia and Reading, England

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Philip, sadly missed by his loving family, son Andrew, daughter Carissa, brothers Edward and Graham, sisters, Rose, Gwen and Janet, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunty Vera, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (Eircode A92 XN75) from 5pm until 7pm on Thursday evening. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am arriving to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dundalk, for funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium at 1.30pm. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Larry McMahon of Ballygowan, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully at his home. Larry will be sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel, son and daughters Michelle, Joan, Carmel, Denise and Laurence, grand-children, his brother James, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Larry Rest in Peace

Larry will repose at his daughter Carmel Crawley's residence, Tierney Street, Ardee, Co. Louth on Tuesday, 15th Oct. from 2pm. House Private on Wednesday morning Please. Removal on Wednesday, 16th Oct. walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only Please

Donations if desired to Palliative Care

The death has occurred of May Mulholland (née McGuinness) of Maghereagh, Kilkerley and late of the Fairgreen, Dundalk

Peacefully in her 93rd year surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her husband Matt and daughter-in-law Marie, cherished mother of Anne, Eugene and Paul. May will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter, sons, son-in-law Raymond, daughter-in-law Bernie, her doting grandchildren Kylie, Shauna, Sarah, Rebecca, Natalie, Callum & Luke, nieces, nephews, extended family and all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest In Peace

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium, Old Airport Road, Cloghran, Co. Dublin (Eircode K67 HP26) arriving for cremation service at 3 o'clock. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T: 0429334240.

The death has occurred of Francis (Flossy) O'Brien of Oakland Park, Dundalk

Suddenly. Beloved son of the late Kevin and Anne Nancy, father of Francine (Faith), Nicola, Jennifer, Seán, Kevin and Stephen and dear brother of Brigid, Mary, Charlie, Paddy, Oliver, John and Mark. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, sons, sisters, brothers, partner (Philippines), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, uncle, aunt, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home from 12pm-8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30am to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Mass at 10 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to SOSAD c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

Funeral Home Private on Thursday morning Please