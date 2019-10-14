Ó Murchú elected chair of Louth Drug and Alcohol Forum

Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has been elected to the role of Chairperson of the Louth Drug and Alcohol Forum.

The Forum, which last met on October 10, is made up of elected representatives, an Garda Síochána, the HSE, Tusla, Turas, the Family Addiction Support Network and Louth County Council staff.

Following the meeting Councillor Ó Murchú said:

“I have been working on the issue of criminality associated with the drugs trade.

“I have called many times for greater Garda resources for Louth to tackle this problem effectively.

“I recognise that there is also a huge piece of work to be done in educating young people about alcohol and drugs and to develop services to support victims of addiction and their families.

“I am delighted to get involved in the Louth Drug and Alcohol Forum and to have been elected chairperson.

“I want to work with all members of the Forum to develop proposals to request additional government funding to ensure necessary addiction services are available across county Louth.”