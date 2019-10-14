LOUTH WEATHER: 'Unsettled' week ahead for local area

With the rain spilling down this morning, it appears that we are in for a spell of unsettled weather this week, that's according to Louth Weather.

It's all because of a "the Atlantic and Low pressure being in "complete control of our weather this week", Louth Weather said in a Facebook post this morning.

Louth Weather added: "Most Atlantic lows pass over Ireland quite quickly, but one just south of Greenland now, will be close to Ireland and dominate our weather from late Tuesday right through to Sunday."

Here's Louth Weather's day-by-day forecast for the week ahead:

MONDAY - A similar setup to Sunday with a low passing northwards close to us. Wet this morning, with a few heavier bursts mixed in. A few showers about this afternoon, but generally dry. Cloudy. Winds begin light, will turn SE and pick up later. Max 13°C.

Dry tonight and quite mild at 11°C.

TUESDAY - A mix of sunny spells and occasional showers, with good dry periods. Light to moderate southerly winds. Max 13°C. Rain arriving Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY - My pick of the week. It should stay dry in all areas. A mix of cloud and some decent spells of sunshine. Moderate SW winds. Max 13°C.

THURSDAY, FRIDAY and SATURDAY - A messy setup as an area of low pressure slows down and spins close to Ireland. Windy, but nothing too bad. Lots of showers mixed with sunny spells.

SUNDAY looks a bit drier and sunnier as the Low fills and heads off to the east.