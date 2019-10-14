Action-packed kids Halloween fun at Dundalk museum

The County Museum in Dundalk will host a variety of events geared for children during the run-up to Halloween.

Between Tuesday October 29th and Friday November 1st, the Museum is inviting children to a variety of craft-workshops and seasonal film showings.

Starting at 12 noon Tuesday October 29th will see a mask-making workshop; Wednesday October 30 will offer participants the opportunity to write and illustrate their own Halloween story with a Halloween card making workshop on Thursday October 31st.

All sessions are free of charge, but pre-booking is essential. A Halloween film will be screened each afternoon at 1pm. Movies include Hotel Transylvania (Tuesday); the original Ghostbusters (Wedensday); Hocus Pocus (Thursday) and Corpse Bride (Friday at 11 a.m.)

More information may be had by contacting the Museum at 042 9392999.