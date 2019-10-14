Garda "seriously assaulted" whilst arresting man in Dundalk estate

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a male Garda member in Muirhevnamor, Dundalk on October 8, 2019 at approximately 7.50am.

During the course of arresting a man in his 30s, an obstruction of peace Garda officer was assaulted and received serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested and detained at Dundalk Garda station. Investigations are ongoing.