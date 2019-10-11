Update on Louth M1 diversions and works for tonight

According to Louth County Council road works will continue at the M1 Junction 14 (Ardee) tonight - Friday night - between 7.30pm to 06:30am.

The council says that works are now complete at Junction 16 (Dundalk South)

Junction 14

There will be local traffic restrictions throughout the night on the roundabout. In addition, the following slip roads will close at different times during the night:

- Off Slip, Northbound

- Off Slip, Southbound

To accommodate the above works, local diversions will be in place for M1 Southbound traffic via Junction 12 and Junction 13 (Dunleer North) R132 and LP2226 to Junction 14. Similarly, M1 Northbound diversion will be in place via Junction 13.

Works will recommence again on Monday night October 14. There will be no mainline closures during this time.