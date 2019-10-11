Open meeting on future of Irish medium education in Dundalk

Parents of students at Coláiste Lú have arranged an open meeting on Monday, October 14 at 6:30pm at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dundalk for all current and future parents of children who would like to have Irish medium education post primary in the area.

The catchment area covers Louth, parts of East Monaghan and South Armagh and South Down.

Speaking to the Democrat today, the Parents' Council said: "The parents have arranged an open night where the various representatives of the Patron bodies and the Dept of Education can set out their vision, ethos, policies and operational practices in order that collectively the meeting can decide how we in Co. Louth would like Irish medium education to be delivered for us in the future.

"It is really important that a strong message is sent that people want Irish medium education to be provided in the North East."