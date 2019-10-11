18 new apartments planned for Ardee town

An application has been lodged with Louth County Council this week, seeking to develop 18 new apartments at Ashwalk in Ardee.

The application, made by Ardee Leisure Ltd, seeks permission for "the demolition of existing derelict residence" and the construction of 18 apartments in two blocks of nine each.

In Block A of the proposed development, the applicant seeks to develop two two-bed apartments and one one-bed apartment on the ground floor, as well as six one-bed duplex apartments over the first floor and second floor.

In Block B, the applicant seeks to develop two two-bed apartments at ground level, as well as three studio apartments on the first and second floors and also a one bed apartment at first floor level.

Car parking to front and open space garden to rear including bicycle and bin storage is also included in the planning.

A decision is due on the application by December 1.