Aldi announces plans to build new €5m Ardee 'Project Fresh' store

Aldi Ireland today confirmed it is planning to open a new store at Jervis Street in Ardee as part of its €160m Irish store network investment programme.

A planning application for the new store was submitted in September, with the objective of developing a new 1,315sqm ‘Project Fresh’ store.

Aldi plans to open the new store in mid-2021. The €5m development will support up to 80 jobs during the construction phase, as well as the creation of 20 permanent jobs once the store opens.

Featuring Aldi’s Project Fresh design, the store will be powered by 100% green electricity, with 87 free car parking spaces and 12 bicycle spaces available for customers.

The new store will be the fifth Aldi in Co. Louth.