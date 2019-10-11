Deaths in Louth - Friday October 11 2019

The death has occurred of John (Jackie) Callan of Eastbourne, England and formerly of Cluan Enda, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly in Spain, 5th October 2019, Predeceased by his parents Jack and Olive and his beloved wife Penny. Cherished father of Nik and Stephen.

Jackie will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters in-law Sue and Naomi, grandchildren Jake, Sam, Katy, Henry and Claudia, brothers Frank and Ray (Canada) Brian (Dundalk), sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Interment will take place in Eastbourne, East Sussex, England.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of James (Seamus) Clarke of Avenue Three, Yellowbatter, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On October 9, 2019, at his home. James (Seamus). Predeceased by his mam Maureen and dad James. Sadly missed by his loving brother Jerome, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5pm until 8pm on Friday evening.

Cremation will take place at 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon in Dardistown Crematorium.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of John Michael O'Neill of Sydney, Australia and formerly of Ardee, Co. Louth



On October 2, 2019, in Sydney, beloved husband of Cherie and father of Madeline. Deeply mourned by his family and friends, parents David and Patricia, sisters Ruth and Catherine, brothers David, Michael and Joseph parents-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee on Thursday, 17th Oct., at 11am.

No Flowers Please

Donations, if desired, to Chris O'Brien Lifehouse Sydney.

May he rest in peace



