British Irish Chamber and Ulster Bank to host Brexit seminar in Dundalk

The British Irish Chamber of Commerce and Ulster Bank have come together to host a special seminar in Dundalk on Friday, October 18 to discuss the impact of Brexit on companies in the Border region and how to support business growth in a post-Brexit context.

The second in the series of #BusinessBeyondBrexit events will see Ulster Bank Chief Economist Simon Barry provide local business leaders with an update on the latest market forecasts influencing cross-border trade while the Head of Brexit Policy at the British Irish Chamber of Commerce will outline the possible changes to UK-Ireland trade from the 31st October onwards.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear first-hand how one local business, Intact Software, has prepared for Brexit and how it has positioned itself to scale-up in the medium-term. The Local Enterprise Office will also outline the supports that are available for those looking to mitigate the worst impacts of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.

Simon Barry, Chief Economist at Ulster Bank, said: “Ulster Bank understands that businesses need certainty to grow. This is of critical importance to SMEs and the agri-food sector in the North-East who depend on all-island supply chains to survive.

“The #BusinessBeyondBrexit seminar will help to provide some clarity amid the Brexit uncertainty, how it affects businesses in the region and the steps that may need to be taken in order to manage the change in trading ties across the Irish Sea.”

Katie Daughen, Head of Brexit Policy, British Irish Chamber of Commerce, said: “We’re delighted to bring the #BusinessBeyondBrexit series to Dundalk next week to discuss the value of protecting both north-south and east-west trade. The upcoming seminar will provide a valuable opportunity to make local companies aware of the consequences of the UK’s exit from the EU and plan and prepare accordingly.”

The event will take place from 7.30-10.00am in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dundalk. Anyone interested in attending can register for the event by visiting:

www.britishirishchamber.com/event/ businessbeyondbrexit- supporting-business-in-a-post- brexit-world/

Join the conversation by tweeting #BusinessBeyondBrexit.