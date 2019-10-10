REPORT: Dundalk woman Lisa Smith 'may go free' after US troops move

According to Norma Costello's report in The Irish Examiner today, Dundalk woman Lisa Smith could go free following a phone call between US president Donald Trump and Turkish President Erdogan; as the United States moves troops out of Syria.

The Irish Examiner reports that "a deal struck after a late-night phone call between the two leaders could lead to the freeing of thousands of ISIS fighters as Kurds move to defend areas attacked by Turkey."

According to the paper, Lisa Smith had previously warned that ISIS will "'buy me back' a prediction that could turn to reality given the precarious security situation in the camps," writes Norma Costello.

Lisa Smith (37) is currently being held in a camp in northern Syria.

Lisa, a former member of the Irish Defence Forces, who served in the Air Corps and worked on the government jet, is understood to have left Ireland in 2015.