Blackrock Tidy Towns: ‘Committee will take stock and plan for the next year’

Blackrock Tidy Towns is very pleased for the village with the recent awards in the National Tidy Towns competition. To achieve the national award in our category, Ireland's Tidiest Small Town, was a huge honour.

Even though we have been working toward this for twenty-six years it still came as a surprise on the day, as competition at this level is fierce and we were up against previous national winners like Listowel and Clonakilty.

Congratulations have been pouring in from other villages and towns around the country as well as individuals and organisations. We are especially pleased the 'wee county' continues to punch above its weight with awards for Dundalk, Drogheda, Dromiskin, Carlingford, Ardee, Tallanstown, Knockbridge and Sandpit.

It must be emphasised that this is an award for the whole community, credit must be given to private householders, estates and businesses who present their properties so well. We must acknowledge the support of our sponsors for the variety of events that we run during the year, especially the raft race and table quiz.

The national competition is sponsored by SuperValu, our own Richard Tiernan who operates Centra and the Fairways SuperValu has been a great ally, Haggardstown Garden Centre has sponsored Blackrock in Bloom for nearly twenty years and Blackstone Motors who have supplied the electric van. Credit is due to them and the many others who have supported us over the years. The support of Louth County Council and Louth Leader, as well as other agencies, is essential in funding many of our initiatives. Blackrock Tidy Towns has a good working relationship especially with the Engineering and Community Services section of the County Council. We have enjoyed the support and assistance of our local political representatives and councillors, especially Maria Doyle, Maeve Yore and Liam Reilly, as well as our TD's Declan Breathnach and Peter Fitzpatrick.

Of course, much of the daily tasks are undertaken by the guys on the Fane Community Employment Scheme overseen by Pat Rafferty. We simply could not achieve what we have without them. The work of the Park Committee, Park volunteers, the Probation Service, the schools and the St John of God's volunteers, as well as our own volunteers, has contributed in no small way to our success. Our sister Tidy Towns groups through Louth Tidy Towns Together have provided encouragement, support and resources. The committee will take stock now and plan for the coming year. You never know, as there is only one point between Blackrock and the overall winner, Glaslough in Co. Monaghan, next year could see even greater things. The next event on our agenda is the Beautiful Blackrock Awards to be held in the Community Centre on Tuesday, October 22. Everyone is welcome to attend and join in the celebration of Blackrock’s achievements.