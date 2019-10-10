Carlingford tennis event in memory of tragic Joshua Hill

This Saturday (October 12) there is a Tennis Tournament occurring at the Tennis Courts in Carlingford.

It will be the first Annual event in memory of Joshua Hill who died so tragically last July.

All funds raised this year will go to the Marie Goretti Foundation. Its going to be a fantastic event with some great tennis played.

The Finals will be played around 2.30. But the event will be going on all morning.

The Ireland Rugby Match will be shown on a big screen in a Marquee.

Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun. Your donations are greatly appreciated and you can donate using the link below or on the day.

