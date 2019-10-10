Deaths in Louth - Thursday October 10 2019

The death has occurred of Colman Finlay Snr of Stonylane, Ardee, Louth



On October 7, 2019, suddenly at his home. Colman, predeceased by his beloved wife Sheila and grandson Robert Colman.

Deeply loved and cherished father of Anne, Loretta, Joyce, Pauline, John, Michelle and Colman; sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters Breeda, Cepta, Dolores and Eithne, daughters-in-law Sinead and Claire, sons-in-law, Robert, Dermot, Jim, Raymond and John, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Colman will repose in the Ardee Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee, Co. Louth (Eircode A92 EY88) on Thursday Oct 10 from 3pm to 7:30pm.

Family home private please.

Removal from his home on Friday morning walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 11am funeral mass followed by burial in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Louth Palliative Care Services.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Stephen A Faul of Dalkey, Dublin / Louth Village, Louth



On October 08, 2019, peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Rita: devoted father of Margaret (Lynch), Deirdre, Joseph and the late Helen (Neville) and baby Denise.

Sadly missed by sons-in-law David Lynch, David Neville, Deirdre’s partner Hamish Barrie, his much loved grandsons Brian, Adam, Ciarán, Stephen, Conor, James, Austin and Denis, brothers Peter, Terence and sister Bid, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing Thursday in Quinn's of Glasthule from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal Friday to Church of the Assumption, Dalkey for Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am followed by burial at Louth Village Cemetery arriving at approx 1 pm.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

The death has occurred of Katherine Lord (née Griffin) of Drogheda, Louth / Limerick City, Limerick

Suddenly, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick & Mary and sister of the late Sean. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Andrew, brothers Brendan, Pat, Martin, Charlie, Ger, Tony & Tom, sisters Therese, Caroline & Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday October 15 from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral.

Requeim Mass Wednesday, October 16 at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

May she rest in peace



