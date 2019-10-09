Manhunt underway in Ardee as Louth Armed Support Unit searches for 'volatile' gunman

A manhunt is taking place in the Arthurstown area near Ardee today after reports of shots being fired near a house around 7am this morning.

The road around the house remains sealed off as Gardaí examine the scene. No one was injured but Virgin Media News reports that cars parked near the house were hit by the gunman.

The man reportedly fled from the scene at speed. Gardaí told Virgin Media news that the man is "known to them" and they are aware of what as been described as a "volatile" situation escalating.

A garda helicopter has also been dispatched to the area.

Gardaí are advising members of the public not to approach the 1 WW registered silver Toyota Avensis which the Garda armed support unit is currently searching for.

Members of the public are asked not to approach this vehicle but to report any sightings or information to Gardaí by calling the emergency lines on 999 or 112, Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 .

More updates as we get them.