Dundalk man accused of obtaining over €26,000 in social welfare payments

A 28 year old man accused of obtaining over €26,000 in social welfare payments which he was not allegedly entitled to, could have his case dealt with at district court level.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan accepted jurisdiction after she was told the DPP had directed summary disposal on a guilty plea only in the case of from Keith Harmon of Aghameen Park, Dundalk.

One hundred and twenty three summonses against him were before the court last Wednesday alleging forgery and making gain or causing loss by deception at the Department of Social Protection, Government buildings Dundalk between May 11th 2014 and March second 2017.

The court heard it’s the latest prosecution being taken against employees of the same company and the defendant is trying to organise a system of repayment.

The case was adjourned to the 18th of December.