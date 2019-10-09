New Shannon Class Lifeboat coming to Dundalk for memorial service

To mark the 101st Anniversary of the sinking of the SS Dundalk and to welcome the new Shannon Class Lifeboat The MICHAEL O'BRIEN to Dundalk the SS Dundalk 1918 Centenary Commemorations committee will host an event which will take place at the memorial on the Navvy Bank this Sunday, October 13 at 12.30 where the proceeds of the committee's book will be given to the RNLI.

This will be her first visit and all are invited to attend. Monday October 14th is the 101st anniversary of the tragic loss of those from the SS Dundalk and a wreath will be placed on the monument on Sunday by the Committee.