Go Fund Me account set up to save historic Louth Village abbey

A local historical community group have set up a Go Fund Me account to try and raise urgent funds to help preserve an "historically significant" abbey in Louth Village.

St Mary’s Abbey, which has been described as one of the most important abbeys of its kind in Ireland, is in danger of disappearing unless urgent retention work is carried out soon.

As this is not a protected structure, state funding is limited.

Saving the abbey requires the services of specialist Surveyors, Architects, Structural Engineers and Stone Masons.

The first step is to get a conservation report done and this costs at least €3000.

The hope is to get as close as possible to €20,000 in the end.

