Dundalk boxer Broadhurst surges into World Elites quarter final in Siberia

Dundalk boxer Amy Broadhurst has booked her place in lightweight quarter-finals at the World Women’s Elites in Ulan-Ude, Siberia.

Broadhust was fighting this morning and earned a unanimous decision victory over Poland’s Aneta Rygielska and will now go on to face Finland’s No. 1 seed Mira Potkonen in the last eight tomorrow with at least bronze up for grabs.

According to The Irish Athletics Boxing Association this morning: "Broadhurst was full value for her decision as she kept her shape, regularly tagged Rygielska with clear and solid left hooks in the opening two rounds and staggered the Pole with a right in the second.

"The Polish 2019 European light-welter finalist, who has dropped down to light, may have edged the third but it was never going to be enough to overturn the deficit from the opening two frames."