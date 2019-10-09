Louth Gardaí warn Ardee residents about thefts from vehicles

Gardaí in Ardee have warned residents in the area to be vigilant for thefts after a number of people reported thefts from their vehicles.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: "Ardee District has experienced a number of thefts from MPVS’s in recent days, in particular theft of tools from vans.

"Members of the public are asked to contact Ardee Garda Station at 041 6871137 if they have any information to assist in the investigation of these thefts, the public are also asked to remain vigilant and to ensure property is locked and secured."