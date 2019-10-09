BREAKING: Gardaí in Louth seeking public's assistance after shots fired in Ardee

Gardaí are carrying out an operation in the Louth Division this morning, Wednesday October 9, following reports of shots being fired in the Arthurstown area of Ardee.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an 11 WW registered silver Toyota Avensis.

Gardaí would advise members of the public not to approach this vehicle but to report any sightings or information to Gardaí by calling the emergency lines on 999 or 112, Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 .