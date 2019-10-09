Crime

Gardaí investigating dumped diesel sludge in Louth overnight

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Gardaí have been notified after oil laundering waste was discovered overnight in north Louth.

Two cubes of diesel sludge were discovered an the roadway at Carrickrobin, Kilkerley.

Commenting on the discovery, Declan Breathnach said that "those who commit such crime have no respect for our environs."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dundalk. 