Crime
Gardaí investigating dumped diesel sludge in Louth overnight
Diesel sludge dumped in Kilkerley overnight
Gardaí investigating dumped diesel sludge in north Louth (PIC: Declan Breathnach TD)
Gardaí have been notified after oil laundering waste was discovered overnight in north Louth.
Two cubes of diesel sludge were discovered an the roadway at Carrickrobin, Kilkerley.
Commenting on the discovery, Declan Breathnach said that "those who commit such crime have no respect for our environs."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dundalk.
2cubes of diesel sludge discarded at Carrickrobin Kilkerley onto the roadway causing a danger to road users and environmental as both cubes are leaking their 2000 litres Those who commit such crime have no respect for our country nor environs @dundalkdemocrat @argus @lmfm@toto pic.twitter.com/8SMe4syMQf— Declan Breathnach T.D. (@BreathnachLouth) October 9, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on