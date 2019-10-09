Dearly Departed
Deaths in Louth - Wednesday October 9 2019
The death has occurred of Kevin Reid of 588 Aisling Park, Dundalk, Louth
Suddenly at home. Predeceased by his father John, brothers John & Gerard, sisters Ursula, Irene & Margaret. Kevin will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his mother Margaret, cherished daughter Abbie-Mae, girlfriend Emma, sisters Dina, Annaleen, Francesca, Geri & Deborah, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours, and friends.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240
Funeral arrangements later.
May he rest in peace
The death has occurred of Jim McCabe of Ardaghy Omeath and formerly of Cluan Enda, Dundalk, Omeath, Louth / Dundalk, Louth
On Tuesday October 8 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Margaret.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marion (nee McQuaid), sons Peter, Michael and Seamus, brothers Christy and Gerry, sister Louise Finnegan, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends
Funeral arrangements later.
May he rest in peace
