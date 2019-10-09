Deaths in Louth - Wednesday October 9 2019

The death has occurred of Kevin Reid of 588 Aisling Park, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly at home. Predeceased by his father John, brothers John & Gerard, sisters Ursula, Irene & Margaret. Kevin will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his mother Margaret, cherished daughter Abbie-Mae, girlfriend Emma, sisters Dina, Annaleen, Francesca, Geri & Deborah, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours, and friends.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jim McCabe of Ardaghy Omeath and formerly of Cluan Enda, Dundalk, Omeath, Louth / Dundalk, Louth



On Tuesday October 8 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Margaret.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marion (nee McQuaid), sons Peter, Michael and Seamus, brothers Christy and Gerry, sister Louise Finnegan, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace