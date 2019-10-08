Gardai respond to Louth Village public order incident and report of assault

Local Gardaí say they responded to a public order incident last Friday (October 4) in Louth Village in which a juvenile was arrested. The incident occurred at approximately 11:10pm. The juvenile was later released.

In the same location, at approximately 10:42pm, Garda also responded to a report of youths drinking and of a male being assaulted.

Gardai say the youths were directed to leave and there was no sign of an injured male.