Court hears Dundalk man was 'sliced and diced' in an assault

A barrister sought an adjournment of a case at Dundalk district court last week, as he said his client was 'sliced and diced' in an assault five months ago.

Martin Smith (28) with an address at Aisling Park, Cox’s Demesne had been due to appear before the court in respect of a number of alleged offences.

The charges before the court include holding an extendable baton in a threatening manner at the defendant's home on August fifth 2017, being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Aisling Park, Dundalk on September 18th that year.

Martin Smith is also charged with producing a hammer - while appearing to be about to commit an assault, on Decemer 27th 2017 at Castleross, Castletown Road

In May when he was last due to appear before the court, his barrister explained to Judge John Coughlan, his client was in Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda, after being stabbed and slashed and he was unable to comply with a bail condition of signing on three times a week at Dundalk Garda Station.

The charges were put back to last Wednesday, when the counsel told Judge Eirinn McKiernan how his client had received literally hundreds of stitches saying "He was sliced and diced" and he asked for the matters to go back. Sgt. Fintan McGroder told the court a book of evidence was prepared and he would have been seeking a short remand.

Judge McKiernan adjourned the charges for three weeks and extended time for service of the book of evidence.