Dundalk man became abusive to gardai after refusing to pick up rubbish

A 50 year old man who refused to pick up rubbish which gardai had seen him throw on the ground, became abusive and physically confrontational to the officers, Dundalk district court was told last week.

Patrick McArdle of Oakland Park, Dundalk was prosecuted for public order offences – including failing to give his name and address to gardaí, on the Castletown Road, Dundalk on May fourth last.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan – who said Mr. McArdle was foolish for not having paid a donation to charity to avoid a conviction, imposed a €250 fine for using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, after the Defence solicitor said his client had suffered a significant brain injury about 25 years ago and alcohol seems to affect him badly.