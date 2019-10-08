Louth native turns €10 horse racing treble into €9,215.44

A customer from County Louth is quids in after landing an impressive €5 each way treble on three horses at Longchamp on Sunday afternoon.

The anonymous punter placed the wager in a BoyleSports shop in the Wee County, putting their faith in the three horses at the French track in the hope of winning a nice sum of cash to end the weekend in style.

Jessica Harrington has been having a brilliant year and added another Group 1 win to her CV with Albigna in the 1.15 race at 4/1. The second winner for the treble was Waldgeist at a massive 18/1 as he landed the feature race of the day, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, beating the fantastic Enable.

With two winners in the bag, it was down to Glass Slippers in the 4.30 who just needed to place to secure a profit, but the Kevin Ryan trained star won by three lengths at 12/1, however, the punter had got on early at 18/1.

After all three horses won at Longchamp, the client was able to exchange their betting slip for a handsome amount of €9,215.44 from a stake of €10.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “What a terrific way to end the weekend in style by turning €10 into €9,215.44. Massive congratulations to our punter from Louth. We wish our customer the best of luck with their winnings”.