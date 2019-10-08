Dundalk's Russell's Saloon hosting OktoberFeast festival this Halloween

Russells Saloon on Park Street, Dundalk is hosting an OktoberFeast mini-festival from Thursday, October 31 to Saturday, November 2.

At the event, there will be a selection of local food stalls offering up some mouth-watering dishes, and attendees will learn about pairing food with delicious beers, cocktails and wines.

There will also be live entertainment from 6:15pm sharp every night.

Tickets are €10 and will be available soon at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/events/458822964727030/

Blasta Street Kitchen, Dark Horse Pizzas, Chickity China and XXI Ice will be offering up some of the following treats: