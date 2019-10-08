Dundalk IT students step up calls for change of graduation venue

The Students’ Union at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has stepped up their calls for the Institute to reverse the decision taken by DkIT President Dr Michael Mulvey to move this year’s graduation ceremony away from the IT’s campus.

Students’ Union President Glenn McCourt, told the Democrat that students are opposed “to any external venue” being used for Graduation 2019 and called on the Institute’s President to reverse the decision “immediately and allow our 2019 graduation go ahead in its normal venue, Our College, Our Campus, Our DkIT [sic].”

Mr McCourt told the Democrat that some students have said they would boycott the event, accept their awards in absentia and that the SU may organise an event for them at another time. The Students’ Union say protests are planned for this week at DkIT, and other locations involved in this year’s graduation.

Should the protests be unsuccessful, the SU may organise an official boycott of the event, Mr McCourt added. He accepts that a boycott would mean graduates would be missing out on a very special day, but he added that if the Institute reversed its decision, it would get support from everyone to ensure it would be a memorable and successful event.

The Institute announced last week its intention to hold this year’s graduation, which runs from October 30 to November 1 in Dundalk’s Townhall, in a new initiative to forge closer links with the town, which has been titled: “DkIT Brings the Gown to the Town”.

In its press release, DkIT indicated that approximately 1,449 graduates will participate in the conferring of awards. Graduates will be able to collect their robes at the Townhall before the event begins

DkIT say that attendees can use public parking facilities located near the Townhall, and are also invited to make use of free parking at the DkIT campus and a regular shuttle bus service will be provided to and from the Townhall daily. Each session will be followed by a small reception in the Imperial Hotel, Dundalk where light refreshments will be served.

In previous years the DkIT campus has accommodated all the above aspects of the graduation ceremony, between the Institute’s Multi-Purpose Centre, the Nursing Building (for collection of robes) and the Restaurant and Mac Anna Theatre for refreshments and professional graduation photos.

The SU President expressed his “disappointment at the DkIT President’s unilateral decision to move the venue of the pinnacle event of the college calendar to another external venue instead of taking the graduation home to DkIT where it belongs.

“The main issue we have is the damage to the fabric of the DkIT community. Over many years the main value of Graduation has been the opportunity of students from all backgrounds alongside their parents, family and friends to meet staff in a place where their education took place.

"The Townhall is not the venue where our education has taken place. We need to make it clear to Mr Mulvey that the decision to move graduation to an external venue was not, is not, supported by the DkIT community. The issue is not with which external venue, it’s our opposition to any external venue. We want to bring graduation home to where it belongs - DkIT."

The SU has received the support of research and teaching staff at DkIT, with the DkIT branch of the Teacher's Union of Ireland (TUI) calling on the Institute's governing body to intervene.

At the time of going to press, a spokesperson for DkIT had said that: “Plans to organise the graduation ceremonies to the Townhall, as stated in last week’s statement, are still valid. All further updates to plans will be communicated in due course.”

The Democrat also spoke to the Imperial Hotel, following reports that they were withdrawing from the event. Elizabeth Duffy, speaking for the Imperial said: “We haven't pulled out. We just stressed that when we spoke to the Events [committee], we didn't know that the SU was not involved with it either, that they'd(DkIT) moved away from campus.

“We actually just sent an email saying that we'd be more than happy [to hold the event] but we do think that the whole day is for the students and the SU and if they could just come back to us and let us know what's happening.”