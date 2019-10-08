Deaths in Louth - Tuesday October 8, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Coan of 73 Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Bob and dear mother of Robert, Rodney and the late Rory.

Loving sister of Phylis, Rita, Pat and the late Isobel and Richard. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law Aoife and Adrienne, grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm-8pm on Tuesday.

Funeral ceremony on Wednesday at 3.30pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harrold's Cross, Dublin.

Family flowers only.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of John David Lowndes MRCVS of Seatown, Dundalk, Louth / Dromiskin, Louth



On October 7, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. John David will be sadly missed by his sons and daughters John, Susan, Raymond and Sally, his extended family.

Private cremation.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of May Halpin (née Douglas) of De Valera Park, Drumconrath, Meath / Ardee, Louth



Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Mark, daughter Jennifer, grandchildren, great-grandchild, the Reilly family, relatives, neighbours and friends and newfound friends in Castleross Villlage.

Reposing at Castleross Village on Tuesday from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm.

Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 1.15 pm to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Drumconrath, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.00 pm. Burial afterwards in Old St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardee.

Family flowers only please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Frederick (Fred) McElroy of Kennedy Crescent, Navan, Meath / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan. Predeceased by his wife Tony and grandaughter Susan.

Fred will be very sadly missed by his sons Joe and Anthony, daughters Mary, Carmel and Maeve, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Margot (Dundalk), Deirdre (Holland), brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode: C15 W2W6) on Tuesday from 4-8pm and Wednesday from 2-8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Oliver’s Church, Blackcastle, Navan arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Navan.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

House private on Thursday morning please.

May he rest in peace