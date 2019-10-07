15-person jury to be sworn to hear trial of man charged with murdering garda

A 15-person jury will be sworn to hear the trial of a man charged with murdering a garda more than six-and-a-half years ago, a judge at the Central Criminal Court said today.

Aaron Brady (27) from New Road, Crossmaglen was last year charged with the murder of a member of An Garda Siochana, Adrian Donohoe, in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth on January 25, 2013.

Justice Michael White today scheduled Mr Brady's trial to begin on October 21. He agreed to empanel a 15-person jury after Brendan Grehan SC for the prosecution suggested the trial could continue into January 2020.