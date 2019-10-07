The Frank and Walters to make return to Dundalk Gaol

After their resounding success in the Oriel Centre earlier this year, The Frank and Walters are heading back to Dundalk for an intimate acoustic show in the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 8.30pm.

The Frank and Walters originally became world famous on the ‘90s indie scene and have produced seven studio albums. Thanks to the cult comedy show ‘The Young Offenders’, the band captured a whole new audience when their hit single ‘After All’ featured in the infamous ‘Billy Murphy’ bus hijack scene. Feile 2019 showed a very appreciative audience why they are such fan favourites when The Frank and Walters stormed through their set leaving the crowd crying for more.

With a back catalogue of hundreds of songs penned over 3 decades the band play all the favourites and some long lost classics in all their acoustic glory. Expect to hear hits such as ‘After All’ and ‘Fashion crisis hits New York’ coupled with timeless classics like ‘How can I exist’ and ‘Landslide’.

On the night Paul of the Frank and Walters will share some of the stories behind the songs and anecdotes from the crazy world of life in one of Ireland's most enduring bands. Last year saw fans travelling from all over Ireland and the UK to the Oriel Centre to see The Frank and Walters perform in such intimate surroundings and it very quickly sold out so early booking is advised.

Tickets for this special night are €25 and are available from the Oriel Centre here.