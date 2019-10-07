Dundalk IT to host 'major coding event for school children'

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) will host DojoMór, the Northeast region’s now annual major coding event for school children between the ages of 7 and 17 on Saturday October 12.

The event will take place in The Carroll Building at DkIT with a variety of interactive coding workshops and demos taking place throughout the day from 10am to 3pm. Young people and their families are invited to attend for some or all of the day and can book their place by visiting www.dojomor.ie (click the ‘book Dundalk IT DojoMór Workshop’ button).

The event is aiming to attract 512 young people from across the North Leinster-South Ulster region. This initiative is coordinated by the School of Informatics & Creative Arts at DkIT in conjunction with Coderdojo Ireland and is supported by the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

DojoMór (formally MegaDojo) is a national voluntary initiative which aims to introduce young people to coding / technology and to improve digital literacy skills. DojoMór will bring together over 5,000 young people at six Institutes of Technology across Ireland for a day of free workshops and demos. The initiative is part of European Code Week CodeWeekEU.

Speaking about this year’s event, Dr Fiona Lawless, Head of Department of Computing Science and Mathematics said:

“Our DojoMór aims to reach a wide audience and to give young people, who might not normally have exposure to coding, an opportunity to get involved. After last year’s successful MegaDojo participants in the local DkIT Coderdojo increased from 50 to approximately 100 young people attending on a monthly basis.”

Also speaking about this year’s event, Dr Brendan Ryder, Head of Department of Visual Human Centred Computing at DkIT said:

“We are delighted to bring DojoMór, one of largest coordinated coding events in 2019, to our region again this year. We are aiming for approximately 512 young people to take part in the event and we welcome anyone aged 7 to 17 to come along on the day and test out their coding skills.”

Peter Gosling, Computing lecturer at DkIT and lead organiser of DojoMór Dundalk, who manages the DkIT CoderDojo, said today:

“Coding is for everyone and the great thing about CoderDojo is that no previous programming experience is required to take part. Young people, or ‘ninjas’ as we call them, get so much out of taking part, from problem-solving skills to enhanced IT skills and they are also encouraged to explore their creativity with their ideas. And of course, the benefits of meeting other young people in a fun, social environment cannot be underestimated. It is fantastic to take CoderDojo to the next level with DojoMór Dundalk. After last year’s event the demand for places in our regular Coderdojo increased and fortunately we have been able, with the great assistance of our mentors, to facilitate some of this increase.”

No prior coding experience is required to enjoy the day. Children under the ages of 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult. All booking can be made by visiting:

http://www.DojoMor.ie