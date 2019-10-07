Louth TD: Irish passport applications from UK 'soar'

Louth TD and Fianna Fáil spokesperson on cross-border co-operation Declan Breathnach has said the reality of Brexit appears to have hit home as first-time passport applications from Great Britain and Northern Ireland continue to increase.

The latest figures reveal that so far this year more than 36,000 British people and over 49,000 people in Northern Ireland have applied for an Irish passport so far this year.

Deputy Breathnach said: “These figures are a clear indication that people in Great Britain and the North have realised how serious the impact of Brexit will be. They are trying to cushion the blow for themselves and keep the options open.

“Since the referendum in June 2016, we have seen applications for Irish passports from the UK increase from 48,186 in 2016 to 85,517 in the first eight months of this year. That’s almost double the number of applications, and there are still another four months of the year left - undoubtedly, the numbers will continue to rise.

He continued: “The Irish passport has always been held in high esteem, and it’s becoming obvious that Brexit has compounded the demand as people living in the UK and the North become increasingly worried about what impact Brexit will have on their daily lives and their ability to travel.”

“I would anticipate that these figures will continue to increase over the next few weeks as uncertainty over a potential no deal Brexit prevails”, concluded Deputy Breathnach.