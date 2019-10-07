Dundalk Gaels launch LGFA teams

On Thursday 17th of October Dundalk Gaels will hold a registration night for juvenile female players in their clubhouse on the ramparts. The club established in 1928 fleetingly had an adult ladies team in the 1990’s but have never had a female underage structure in the club.

Following a proposal made by two young members of the club Keelin Lambert and Sarah McDonnell a committee was formed in May 2019 with the task of setting up a female underage structure.

The committee have been working very hard behind the scenes to get the club ready for this exciting new chapter. All coaches have done safeguarding course, Garda vetting process and the LGFA fundamentals coaching course.

The club are setting up a nursery and teams from U8 to U18 and look forward to welcoming all to their registration night on the 17th and training will commence in January 2020.