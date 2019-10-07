Boil Water Notice lifted for parts of Louth, but remains for some in Tallanstown

Irish Water have stated that they have lifted the Boil Water Notice for customers in the following areas with immediate effect - Louth Village; Knockbridge; Carnalogue; Mills of Louth; Knockdillon and surrounding areas.

They add that it has been possible to "part-lift" the Boil Water Notice following works carried out at the Tallanstown Water Treatment Plant.

However, the Boil Water Notice which has been in place since July 30 remains in place for approximately 600 customers in Tallanstown village.

The Boil Water Notice remains in place in areas, including the following locations: Chestnut Grove; Castle view; Rathbrist cottages; Glyde road; Tallansfield manor; Glyde view and Tullarsfield. Irish Water’s drinking water and operational experts will continue to work with Louth County Council on the issue and will consult with the Health Service Executive to lift the Boil Water Notice for those remaining on the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

The Boil Water Notice was put in place for the entire public water supply as a precautionary measure following issues with the treatment process which impacted on the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant. This led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply.

Irish Water say they have carried out works at the plant which has made it possible for the Boil Water Notice to be lifted for the majority of impacted customers.

Following what they say has been "extensive monitoring" of the plant and network, they confirmed that adequate chlorine levels are being maintained consistently at all locations with the exception of a specific section of the network due to a cast iron section of the watermain.

It is necessary that chlorine is present at adequate levels in drinking water to ensure that the water remains disinfected until it gets to the taps in people’s homes and businesses.

A programme of ice-pigging is needed to ensure adequate levels of chlorine can be maintained in that particular section of the watermain. This work will be undertaken in the coming weeks. Ice pigging is a process in which an ice slush is pumped into a water main and forced along the inside to clean the pipe by removing sediment and other unwanted deposits.

Irish Water say they acknowledge the impact and inconvenience caused by this Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses in the Tallanstown area.

"We wish to thank the community for their ongoing patience and cooperation while we work to resolve this issue for those remaining on the Boil Water Notice. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.

"Irish Water is contacting all registered vulnerable customers who continue to be affected by the Boil Water Notice. Irish Water and Louth County Council will be providing a copy of the notice directly to properties remaining on a Boil Water Notice. Should customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline.

"Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section on our website, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1850 278 278."