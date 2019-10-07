LOUTH WEATHER: Forecast for the week ahead

It's been a wet Monday morning for most today, but, thankfully, the rest of the week should see it turn considerable drier, according to Louth Weather today.

The local weather expert believes the Atlantic will be a dominant factor on our weather this week.

"A windy week in store, but nothing severe expected. Monday to Thursday sees a deep (but weakening) area of low pressure drifting east, just south of Iceland.

"The main rain bearing fronts associated with this have already cleared us. So after all the rain in recent weeks, we will see a welcomed run of drier weather. Temperatures around normal.

Here's the daily forecast:

MONDAY - A few patches of light rain and hill fog lingering early this morning, but these will soon clear. Indeed not a bad day, with the sun breaking through by midday and then (apart from the odd shower) a dry and quite sunny afternoon and evening. Moderate SW winds strongest in the afternoon. Max 16°C.

TUESDAY morning will be dry and sunny. More cloud about in the afternoon and some showers will develop. Drier again by evening. SW winds will be strong at times, especially around the middle part of the day. Max 14°C.

WEDNESDAY - a mix of cloud and sunny spells. A few showers, but many areas could stay totally dry. Moderate occasionally fresh SW winds. Max13°C.

THURSDAY - Similar to Wednesday.

FRIDAY - a few showers but mostly dry. There's a risk of a low pressure system approaching from the SW, but I will update on this during the week.

THE WEEKEND - Mostly cloudy but dry.