Volunteer Ireland call for Dundalk to nominate community heroes

Volunteer Ireland have extended the deadline to nominate a volunteer, group of volunteers or volunteer manager for their national awards to this Thursday, October 10.

Volunteers are the lifeblood of local communities. Here in Dundalk we know the strength that lies in our community and the volunteers who hold it together – whether that is lifesaving organisations such as the Civil Defence or those who make a huge difference to the lives of people in our area such as Cara Cancer Support Centre, SOSAD, SVP and the many, many other voluntary organisations in the area. Indeed, who could forget the hundreds of volunteers that make events such as St Patrick’s Day and Frostival happen?

Louth Volunteer Centre is calling out to members of the public to nominate someone they know who has given their time to make a real difference in a particular area – arts and culture; sports; animals and environment; children and youth; safety & emergency services; health and disability; and social work & social inclusion. One particularly special aspect of the awards is that every person nominated – whether they are shortlisted or not – will receive a special ‘thank you’ card from Volunteer Ireland to show our appreciation for their dedication and commitment.

There is also a special commendation for Volunteer Manager of the Year which can be a paid or voluntary position. All shortlisted applicants are automatically eligible for the overall Volunteer of the Year Award. Nominations can be made online at www.volunteer.ie. The Christine Buckley Volunteer of the Year Award along with the ten category winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony on Friday 6th December in the Carlton Hotel, Blanchardstown, Dublin. All shortlisted nominees along with their guests will be invited to the ceremony to enjoy a much-deserved night of celebration.

If you would like to find out more about volunteering in the local area contact Louth Volunteer Centre at 0429392934, email info@volunteerlouth.ie or pop into their office at County Hall, Dundalk.